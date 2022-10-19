Best female actors of all time

HQ

(10) Charlize Theron

Monster, Tully, Mad Max: Fury Road, North Country, The Road, Atomic Blonde... Theron has been proving for decades that she can do it all. Comedy, action, horror, drama... She is as nuanced and versatile as she is believable and elegant in her performances.

(09) Jodie Foster

Foster's portrayal of the character Clarice Sterling in The Silence of the Lambs is one of those efforts that none of us will ever forget and add to that Contact, Taxi Driver, Inside Man, Panic Room and The Accused and we clearly have one of the best actresses of all time.

(08) Natalie Portman

Black Swan, Closer, V For Vendetta, Léon and Garden State are just a few of the amazing roles Portman has been responsible for and her intensity is as admirably phenomenal as her presence.

(07) Frances McDormand

Fargo, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Almost Famous, Moonrise Kingdom, This Must Be the Place, Wonder Boys... The amount of truly memorable and, more importantly, varied roles Frances has been part of during her career is, frankly, almost bizarre.

(06) Katharine Hepburn

The Lion in Winter, The African Queen, Suddenly, Last Summer... Hepburn is one of those immortal movie stars who owned every scene she was ever in.

(05) Cate Blanchett

The Lord of the Rings, Aviator, Blue Jasmine, I'm Not There, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Elizabeth: the Golden Age... Blanchett is as multifaceted as she is fascinating, stepping into roles in a way that relatively few of today's actors do.

(04) Ingrid Bergman

Casablanca, Gaslight, Autumn Sonata, Intermezzo, Notorious... The Swedish film star dazzled an entire entertainment world in the 40s and 50s and is behind a host of incredible roles.

(03) Kate Winslet

Revolutionary Road, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Titanic, Little Children, and Mare of Easttown are just a few of the incredible efforts the British star is behind and you only need to watch ten minutes of the mini-series Mare of Easttown if you ever doubt her brilliance.

(02) Audrey Hepburn

Breakfast at Tiffany's, Charade, My Fair Lady, Funny Face, Roman Holiday, Two For the Road... Hepburn's career is filled to the brim with incredible performances in uncommonly charming films, and there was a vulnerable but strong innocence to her personality that made her characters come alive and feel believable, always and in every film she appeared in.

(01) Meryl Streep

Out of Africa, Sophie's Choice, The Post, The Iron Lady, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Adaptation, The Hours, The River Wild, The Devil Wears Prada, Florence Foster Jenkins... Trying to rattle off all the memorable, amazing roles Meryl has done is next to impossible because the woman has a resume that no one can compete with. Streep is the best. It's certainly hard to disprove that.