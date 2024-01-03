Best Buy has started its big purge of physical media

HQ

The clock is ticking for physical media and now Best Buy, one of the largest retailers in the US, has begun its previously announced purge of film, music and games. Several people who have visited their stores have reported cleared or almost cleared shelves, and this now leaves Target, Amazon and Walmart as the three remaining "big boys" if you are looking for movies, games or music on disc.

This goes hand in hand with previous reports that mentioned the first quarter of 2024 as the start of the big purge.

"The Digital Bits has learned from industry sources—and we've confirmed it with multiple sources now—that Best Buy plans to exit the physical media business for good next year, possibly as soon as the end of Q1 2024."

The big question now, of course, is not if but when the next big chain will throw in the towel and stop selling films, music and games on discs.

How do you perceive the situation with physical media, and what are your purchasing habits? Digital or disc?