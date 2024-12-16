Bernardo Silva: " If you make stupid decisions you deserve to pay"

HQ

The first Manchester derby with Ruben Amorim at the helm of Manchester United won't be easily remembered by anyone.

Playing at home, Manchester City had the lead most of the match, thanks to a goal by Josko Gvardiol at the 36 minute. But then, in the last two minutes, Manchester United turned the match 180º with a penalty goal by Bruno Fernandes ay 88' followed by a second one by Amad Diallo ayt 90'.

Manchester City has now lost three of the last five Premier League matches and is fifth in the charts, passed by Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. How can you explain loosing a game that was almost a certain victory?

After the game, Bernardo Silva spoke to the SkySports, and was notably upset. And he doesn't accept any palliatives: "We deserved what happened. A game or two is unlucky. We can't say this is lucky or unlucky, 10 games it's not about that".

10 games is the unprecedented crisis that Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are suffering: eight defeats, one win and one draw, that have complicated even their survival at Champions League.

"Minute 87 in a derby, winning 1-0 and our corner ends in a penalty for them, my friend, if you make these stupid decisions with three or four minutes to go you deserve to pay for that", he added. "It's not one game, it's a lot of games lately. You can say 'oh that's a bit unlucky', no, it's the decisions you make. Today in the last minute we played like Under-15s."

Meanwhile, Guardiola was devastated. "I am not good enough. I am the boss, I am the manager. I have to find solutions and so far I haven't. That's the reality", said as recorded by BBC.

Pep Guardiola extended his contract two more years right at the beginning of the crisis, in order to give confidence to him and all the players, but so far hasn't worked out. Last week, Guardiola said that after leaving Manchester City, he will not join any other club.