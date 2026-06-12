Bernardo Silva headed to Real Madrid in improvised deal, breaking the verbal agreement with Atleti

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Bernardo Silva, who left Manchester City at the end of this last season as a club legend, spending nine seasons and becoming the backbone of the team that won six Premier League titles and the Champions League as part of the treble in 2022/23, among many other things, will seemingly join Real Madrid soon as a surprise and improvised signing.

Initially, the 32-year-old midfielder seemed to be destined to Barcelona, with initial talks between the Catalan club and the player and his agent pointing to that direction. But Barcelona was more focused on other signings like Julián Álvarez, while coach Hansi Flick considered that he didn't need another midfielder in the team, as much as he liked Silva.

Then, Atlético de Madrid appeared as a destiny for the Portuguese player. According to El Larguero, Silva's manager Jorge Mendes informed Atlético that the deal, which was advanced, was broken because the player had chosen to play at Real Madrid, joining José Mourinho's project.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal was made in less than two days, and Florentino Pérez's victory at the Real Madrid elections and the confirmation of José Mourinho as the new coach derailed the deal with Atleti at the final moment. While pending official confirmation, multiple outlets report that the contract is approved and all parties accept the conditions (Bernardo would have a lower salary than in Manchester) and Bernardo Silva will become a Real Madrid player for the next two season with the option of another year.