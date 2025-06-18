Bernard Lacombe, former football and manager for Lyon and France, UEFA Champion in 1984, dies aged 72

HQ

French football, and in particular Olympique Lyonnais and FC Girondins de Bordeaux, are afflicted by the death of Bernard Lacombe, former football players (as striker) and manager. Lacome spent his entire football career in France, playing from 1969 to 1987 in Lyon, Bordeaux and Saint-Étienne. He was also a key player in French national team for eleven years, which included winning the UEFA European Championship in 1984, beating Spain.

Spending nearly two decades, he became the second-best striker of all-time in Ligue 1 with 255 goals, after Argentinian player Delio Onnis. He won one Coupe de France with Lyon, two more French Cups with Bordeaux, and three Leaguea with Bordeaux.

As a manager, he led Lyon to seven Champions League appearances between 1996 and 2000, when he retired. Olympique Lyonnais said of Lacombe that "he was alegend, the greatest of all".