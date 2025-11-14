Bernabéu transforms into an American Football stadium with shows by Bizarrap and Daddy Yankee

HQ

The NFL is about to kick off for the first time in Spain: after a series of matches in Sao Paulo, Dublin, London and Berlin, the last "international game" of the year takes place at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, home of Real Madrid, on Sunday November 16.

The match will be between Miami Dolphins, acting as local team, and the Washington Commanders (the ones who recently booed Donald Trump when he visited). The city has transformed before the match, with exhibitions of giant helmets and balls, fanzones, official stores and exhibitions of flag football (the variant of American football without contact, instead of tackling, which will make its debut in Los Angeles 2028).

The latest news is the confirmation of half-time concerts, with popular latin artists Bizzarrap and Daddy Yankee, turning the match into a "mini-Super Bowl". Will you watch the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders?