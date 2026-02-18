Berlinale under pressure as film stars demand stance on Gaza

HQ

More than 80 actors, directors and artists who have participated in the Berlin International Film Festival have signed an open letter calling on organisers to take a clear position on Israel's war in Gaza. Among the signatories are Tilda Swinton and Javier Bardem, who urged the festival to oppose what they described as genocide and crimes against humanity against Palestinians.

The letter, published in Variety, criticised what it called the festival's "institutional silence" and demanded a statement affirming Palestinians' right to life and defending artists' freedom to speak out. Israel has rejected accusations of genocide, saying its actions are self-defence following Hamas' October 2023 attack.

Berlin International Film Festival // Shutterstock

The Berlinale, often regarded as the most political of Europe's major film festivals alongside Cannes and Venice, has faced repeated criticism from pro-Palestinian activists for not taking as strong a stance on Gaza as it has on other conflicts, including Ukraine and Iran. Organisers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tensions intensified after jury president Wim Wenders suggested filmmakers should stay out of politics, prompting Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy to withdraw from the festival. Festival director Tricia Tuttle later defended artists' right both to speak freely and to decline to comment on political issues...