Berlin Recycling Volley has fired their head coach Joel Banks

HQ

German men's volleyball team Berlin Recycling Volley has released their head coach Joe Banks from his contract, as told us by the Finnish YLE. He is being replaced by current assistant coach Alexandre Leal, who is from Brazil. He gets help from another assistant coach Markus Steuerwald.

Berlin Recycling Volley is currently in second place in Bundesliga, only five points behind SVG Lüneburg. And we should also remember, that Banks was previously able to coach Berlin Recycling Volley twice as champions.

Berlin Recycling Volley's CEO Kaweh Niroomand stated, that new stability is needed.

"After a difficult start to the Bundesliga season, we have been able to improve our position in the league table, but our team's performance is still marked by constant ups and downs. The results are good, but our performances lack consistency and stability. For this reason, we have decided to make a change in the coaching staff."