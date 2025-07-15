Berlin and Washington will soon make decision on sending Patriots to Ukraine

HQ

Berlin and Washington are set to come to a decision about sending two US-made Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv within days or weeks, according to German defence minister Boris Pistorius following talks with US secretary of defence Pete Hesgeth.

Germany has offered to buy Patriots and supply them to Ukraine following some of the heaviest attacks of the war in the past few weeks. Pistorius is continuing to to discuss details - including the number of launchers and missiles - with the US government while in Washington.

The first Patriot could arrive in Kyiv in months, according to Pistorius (via Reuters), who declined to comment whether offensive weapons would be traded to Ukraine as well.

In other news regarding Ukraine, it seems US President Donald Trump is set to take a much harder line against Russian President Vladimir Putin, following Trump's promise of US-made weapons to Ukraine, and threats of 100% tariffs being implemented on Putin.