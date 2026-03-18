Berlin airport shuts down as strike halts flights

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Flights at Berlin Brandenburg Airport have been brought to a standstill after a strike by the Verdi service workers' union halted operations for the day, as reported by Flighradar24.

Around 57,000 passengers were affected, with approximately 445 scheduled arrivals and departures disrupted. The strike involves about 2,000 workers, including staff in fire services, air traffic operations and terminal management.

The walkout comes ahead of further negotiations later in March, amid an ongoing dispute over pay, adding to travel disruption at one of Germany's busiest airports, which handles roughly 25 million passengers annually.