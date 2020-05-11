Beowulf is a pre-order incentive for Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Please contain your shock at the news that the launch of Assassin's Creed Valhalla later this year is being supported with various editions and pre-order incentives. As a matter of fact, one of these incentives has actually been revealed a little ahead of time, with the German Uplay Store confirming that those who pre-order any version of the game that includes the season pass will get "The Legend of Beowulf" story mission, which the listing suggests will let us "discover the cruel truth behind the legend."

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed games have always liked to delve into the national myths of the countries where each respective adventure is set with famous names and famous landmarks featuring prominently, so this exploration of the Beowulf poem and the previously confirmed trip to Stonehenge make total sense. The game is set in a rich period of British history and we're looking forward to finding out more about Ubisoft's plans.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was shown in (a teeny tiny bit) more detail last week during Inside Xbox, and you can find more about that right here. The game itself is launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbo Series X later this year, sometime during the holiday period.