Al-Ittihad has been crowned in the Saudi Pro League for their tenth time, the first time since 2023. One of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, and the oldest surviving club in the country, founded in 1927, became well known after the signing of Real Madrid legend and Ballon d'Or Karim Benzema in 2023. In his second season, the French striker wins his first league title in Asia... and ninth league title overall, after four Ligue 1 titles with Lyon and four Liga titles with Real Madrid.

The 37-year-old French player saw the definitive match, a 3-1 win over Al Raed, from the stand, as he was injured. Al Ittihad wins the Saudi Pro League with two matchdays remaining and 77 points with 24 wins, 5 draws and 3 defeats, followed by some distance from Al Hilal, the club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

Al Ittihad, which also employs some well-known players from European football like N'Golo Kanté, Fabinho or Danilo Pereira, still has a final to play, the King's Cup against Al Qadsiah, coached by Spanish manager Míchel and with former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernández.

Despite still unable to win any league title since his arrival in 2022, Ronaldo is the best paid athlete in the world, by large. Karim Benzema is the third association football player in the list, after Messi.