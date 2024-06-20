Bentley's next Continental GT Speed is already the fastest car ever... underwater

HQ

Bentley has affirmed that it will be presenting the next iteration of the Continental GT Speed to the world as soon as next week. The car will be shown off and unveiled in full on June 25, but ahead of that reveal we've been given a ton of details about the vehicle and also a bizarre record it already holds.

The upcoming car will be powered by an Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain that can kick out 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. The electric element promises 50 miles of range, with the combustion element of the powertrain then covering any further range, with the combined powertrain effort able to also top out at 208 mph.

And this is where the weird record comes into effect, as instead of simply heading to a track or an abandoned runway to notch up this speed, Bentley took the car to the deepest subsea tunnel in the world (the Ryfylke Tunnel in Norway) to achieve the feat, making this coming Continental GT Speed the fastest car in the world underwater.

The full reveal next week will include a film documenting this record being set.

