Bentley unveils new emblem ahead of new concept car reveal next week

Bentley is set to receive a new look. Fret not, this won't see the iconic car maker going through a hip rebrand like Jaguar, but it is seeing changes that are said to "herald the start of a new era of Bentley design language."

Specifically, it's the Winged B logo that is being adjusted, with this set to be the fifth iteration of the design. It's described as the "biggest change to the instantly-recognisable mark in more than a century of history," and as for why it's being tweaked, Bentley explains that the "new emblem is symbolic of an exciting future for Bentley."

Frankly, you won't notice a massive change in the Winged B appearance, as Bentley is staying true to its heritage, but we will see this logo for one sported on a new concept model that is being revealed next week on July 8. The details relating to this car are being kept under wraps, but Bentley does explain that it will give "a hint of the direction in which Robin [Page, the director of design] will be leading Bentley design for a new line-up of products in the future, inspired by an iconic Bentley of the past."

The concept car, as expected, will not be entering production.

