Bentley still plans to launch their first EV in 2027

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Bentley's long-awaited move into fully electric cars is still on track - but everything beyond its first EV is suddenly far less certain. The luxury manufacturer has confirmed its debut electric model will launch in early 2027, while plans for follow-up EVs have been pushed back, leaving its broader electric roadmap unclear.

The upcoming model, expected to take the form of a smaller, SUV-like vehicle, remains unaffected by the shift. It will use Volkswagen's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture and is still scheduled to be revealed later this year before going on sale in 2027.

Beyond that, things get murky. Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser says a second electric model won't arrive before 2030, effectively slowing the brand's transition to a fully electric lineup. A major reason is the cancellation of VW Group's SSP platform, which had been intended to underpin multiple future Bentleys.

Bentley's first EV is expected to feature ultra-fast charging, with a target of adding around 100 miles (kilometers are currently unknown) of range in just minutes, and will likely focus on everyday usability rather than outright size or extravagance.

For now, Bentley's strategy reflects a broader industry reality: EV transition is still happening, but not as quickly - or as predictably - as once planned. Through Car and Driver we have the initial images of the current concept car.