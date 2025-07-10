Bentley reveals striking "design vision for the future"

HQ

Bentley is a bit behind the competition when it comes to the electrifying movement. The iconic car maker doesn't yet have a complete EV production model, but it will next year when an unannounced model is revealed. Ahead of that car's unveiling, Bentley has revealed a new concept model that is described as a "design vision for the future" and also a teaser able to "provide clues to the brand's first full-electric production car".

Known as the EXP 15, this car has taken inspiration from the 1930 model Bentley Speed Six. It has a three-seater layout, an elevated sporting cabin, modern-light technology in its grille, an "endless" bonnet, a rearward cabin, plenty of space for storage, physical switches and digital interfaces in its interior, an all-electric, all-wheel drive powertrain, and it features the newly designed Winged B emblem too.

Bentley explains that this model embodies five design philosophies that will be used in future production models. Those are Upright Elegance, Iconic Grille, Endless Bonnet, Resting Beast, and Prestigious Shield.

Again, this car won't see production, but Bentley does add: "In combination with ultra-modern exterior surfacing, high-tech lighting details and active aerodynamic elements, the 2025 concept roots itself firmly in the now and future. While not intended for production or indeed sale, EXP 15 also provides hints to the design of future Bentleys including the brand's first fully electric car due soon."

Check out the EXP 15 below.