Bentley promises to deliver "the world's first true luxury urban SUV" in 2026

Bentley is actually falling quite far behind in the electric vehicle race, as the car maker doesn't have any pure EV models to its name, and unlike many automotive titans that have set goals to be purely EV by 2030, Bentley is instead targeting 2035. But, with this goal in mind, Bentley has now presented the first glimpse at its upcoming first EV, which claims to be the "world's first true Luxury Urban SUV" when it debuts in 2026.

Unfortunately, this is actually all we have to go on with this new model as of now, as Bentley isn't showing any more yet. But, we do have a few other ambitions that the car maker has laid out to report on, with this including that it aims to deliver a new PHEV or BEV every year after this model until 2035, all of which will be designed and developed in Crewe, UK.

Take a look at the upcoming Bentley EV's silhouette below.

