Bentley aiming to be exclusively electric and carbon neutral by 2030

HQ

The British car manufacturer, Bentley has announced that it intends to be fully electric and end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030. Revealed in a press release, the company intends to get there thanks to a recent £2.5 billion investment in its Beyond 100 strategy, which will aid in the production of its first electric vehicle, with the car set to be ready in three years' time.

"Beyond100 is the boldest plan in Bentley's illustrious history, and in the luxury segment," said Bentley Motors chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark. "It's an ambitious and credible roadmap to carbon neutrality of our total business system, including the shift to 100 per cent BEV in just eight years."

It's also mentioned in the press release that this investment and the Beyond 100 plan will see the creation of a new "Bentley Dream Factory", a next-generation, low environmental impact facility that will drastically change Bentley's operations and is said to be the "future benchmark of luxury car manufacturing with unique customer and employee experiences."