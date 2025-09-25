Bentley abandons its electric car strategy

HQ

It was in 2023 that British luxury car manufacturer Bentley announced that they would stop building cars powered by petrol as early as 2030... after that everything would be electrified. They then backed down and announced that they were aiming for 2035 but now they instead say that will never happen, instead they intend to further develop their petrol engines and continue to build cars that people want, versus electric luxury cars that demonstrably no one wants - according to Bentley themselves. In the same breath, Bentley's CEO, Frank-Steffen Walliser, believes that the decision has a lot to do with Audi and Porsche's new announcements, that the market is partly adapting to these two giants who have recently canceled several planned electric cars and have re-saddled to develop new petrol engines there too.

"There is a dip in demand for luxury electric vehicles, and customer demand is not yet strong enough to support an all-electric strategy."