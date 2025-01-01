Ben's (Second) Most Anticipated Game in 2025: Fable

HQ

Okay, let me get this straight. Fable isn't actually my Most Anticipated Game of 2025, but we all know what it probably is instead, and that's because it's everyone's Most Anticipated Game too. Yep, I'm looking forward to Grand Theft Auto VI the most, but so is everyone, so instead I'm going to highlight what is my Second Most Anticipated Game of 2025 here.

HQ

I cannot wait to return to Albion. I'm actually still not 100% convinced by the gameplay and footage I've seen so far from Playground's take on Fable, but that's not nearly enough to dissuade me from what is one of my favourite adventure and RPG series of all-time. Once the creation of Lionhead, Fable is hilarious, entertaining, silly, and action-packed, and frankly it's everything I want from a fantasy story. With the signature humour and charm we expect from the team that make up the British developer to the amazing looking world that seems to be bustling with life, Fable is shaping up to be an absolute titan.

The anticipation for this game does admittedly stem from more than just the glimpses and tastes we've seen so far, as the fact is we've been starved of quality Fable for well over a decade. Ever since Fable III made its debut, this series has faced development issues and studio closures, all to the point where it looked gone for good. Then the Forza Horizon wizards picked the series up and promised it new life. Playground is an incredibly talented team, but this is a different beast to an open-world racing game, and that's another reason why my hope and anticipation for Fable is currently marked by a degree of concern and doubt.

This is an ad:

But hey, Fable is headlining what could be one of Xbox's strongest years to date. We have Avowed at the start of the year, South of Midnight and Doom: The Dark Ages following, and somewhere in between Fable as well. All of these games look fantastic so far, but for me it is Fable that stands out as the cream of the crop. I do worry that it won't arrive in 2025 when all is said and done, as I think we've already seen too little of the game and the packed schedule makes me wonder when Xbox wants to slot this huge AAA launch into its plans. But, if it does arrive and delivers and exceeds the already high expectations surrounding it, Fable will no doubt go down as one of the top titles of 2025, and hence why it's also my (Second) Most Anticipated Game of the Year.