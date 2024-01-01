Ben's Most Anticipated Game for 2024

HQ

I think we all have to come to accept the fact that 2024 will probably not be as busy in a games sense as 2023. But that doesn't mean that there aren't a slate of really compelling titles making their debut in this calendar year. From a new Prince of Persia to another big-budget Star Wars adventure, The Wolf Among Us returning, Stalker making a comeback, Senua back on the scene, Mario and Co. with multiple planned outings, Team Ninja debuting a new IP, Rocksteady back at it, Ryu Ga Gotoku with more Yakuza (or Like a Dragon as we know it now), and countless more, 2024 is looking to be an exciting year. But which game am I most anticipating? That's an easy answer.

I grew up during a strange period of Final Fantasy. By the time that I really started getting into gaming, the remarkable Final Fantasy VII and VIII had long been and gone, and instead my first experiences with the series came with titles like Final Fantasy XII. Don't get me wrong, it was an excellent game, but no one is looking at FFXII in the same light as some of the games that came before it. And this is very important to know because Final Fantasy VII: Remake served as a bit of a renaissance in the series for me, a title that reminded me why Final Fantasy has stood the test of time and why so many people love this series to pieces. So, when it was announced a couple of months ago that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth would be debuting in February, I almost instantly jotted that day down in my calendar.

I've been lucky enough to already have the chance to play a portion of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, the second part of Square Enix's big-budget remake of FFVII, and it has confirmed my anticipation towards this game. Rebirth is taking the already fabulous and fantastic platform that Remake laid out and is looking at how to better and improve it further with broader and more freeing exploration, deeper and more rewarding combat, and a story that finally starts answering some of the title's biggest questions. It's looking to be the sequel we all wanted, and to me, there's very little that can best that.

However, it's not only the promising features, content, and quality that see me putting Rebirth at the top of my anticipation list, it's also the competition. As I've listed above, there are a huge amount of exciting games planned for 2024, but how many of them are truly looking to compete at Rebirth's level? I can only think of a few so far, with those being Star Wars Outlaws, Hades 2, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and of course, the titan of the bunch, and no doubt many's most anticipated, Grand Theft Auto VI. I'm sure a few additional games will join this list as the months roll on, but with Rebirth debuting on the rarest day of them all, February 29, as of right now there is no more exciting and promising day in the entire 2024 calendar in my eyes, and hence why Square Enix's upcoming sequel leads the pack.

Come the time we start talking about Game of the Year for 2024, Rockstar's long-awaited sequel will no doubt be leading the pack, but as it stands right now, at the beginning of the New Year, to me, the title that I am most excited to get my hands-on is Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and believe me when I say that I'm counting down the days and weeks until it makes its arrival on PS5.

