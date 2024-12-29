Ben's 2024 Adaptation of the Year: Fallout

HQ

I was actually really torn for what to pick for this. On one hand, I really enjoyed Knuckles and the road trip comedy that it provided for Sonic the Hedgehog fans of all ages. At the same time, Arcane continues to be the gold standard for what a video game adaptation can be. Riot Games' animated series is beautiful, emotional, authentic, and effortlessly entertaining. So, if that's the case, why have I selected Fallout over Arcane and Knuckles? It's actually quite a simple reason, and one that I tend to stick by when it comes to discussing the best-of-the-best for a calendar year, and that is because Fallout is new. Knuckles is a spinoff series of an established and successful theatrical product and Arcane is a follow-up season to an already universally-loved and absurdly-acclaimed television series. Fallout isn't either of those things.

I was actually really sceptical when I heard that Bethesda and Prime Video were teaming up for a Fallout series, in part because I'm still hesitant when any game is set up to be adapted, nevermind one that has excelled in the past for its diverse and amazing world and intricate gameplay elements. People like to play Fallout games, but are their narratives ever really that timeless and memorable? Personally, I don't think they are, which is why I thought the odds were stacked against this series from the get-go.

And yet here we are, around eight months later and still thinking about the representation of the radioactive wasteland that was served up, an adaptation that to this day makes us all want a new Fallout game despite knowing that's probably not on Bethesda's docket for another five, six, seven plus years. This show is fun, hilarious, ripe with references, memorable, and high quality. Granted, this is in part thanks to some great casting choices, with Walton Goggins absolutely killing it as the Ghoul and inspiration for the Vault Boy while Ella Purnell makes vault-dwelling actually seem compelling. Sure, the entire arc surrounding the Brotherhood of Steel could have done with a bit of extra work, but it was never a massively detracting thread that made the show hobble along, it was simply just not as refined as the wider whole.

Fallout deserves this spot as the Best Adaptation of the Year in my eyes because it is frankly the best Fallout has offered since 2015 when Fallout 4 arrived. We've been starved of this franchise and Bethesda doesn't plan on satisfying that hunger anytime soon. So, now the big question and the big challenge will be if Fallout can continue and build on this success. Will Season 2 live up to the hype, or will it struggle and flounder? Whatever ends up being the case, Fallout was a triumph for 2024 and for the sake of this article, that's all that matters.