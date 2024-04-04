BenQ's Screenbar Halo levels up your lighting game

HQ

Since COVID-19 changed what it meant to work in general, a lot of people and companies have been experimenting with different ways of working. A lot of us are stuck in front of a screen for many hours in a day, and BenQ is looking at a way we can change our lighting methods.

The Screenbar Halo is - as you'd expect - a bar that sits atop your monitor. It serves two purposes, lighting up your desk and reducing the blue screen effect of your monitor somewhat. Rather than having a desk lamp lighting up your surroundings, you can instead use the Screenbar Halo.

Perhaps the biggest helper is that it allows you to turn down the glaring brightness of your monitor, which could help your eyes in the long run. Check out our full thoughts on the Screenbar Halo in the Quick Look below: