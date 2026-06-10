BenQ Zowie XL2586X+

It can actually be quite refreshing to review gear that is brutally honest about its key features and exactly which type of user it is specifically designed for. Yes, a 1440p OLED monitor is a versatile size that attempts to satisfy every discipline that takes place at a computer, from photo editing to Netflix, from 007 First Light to hardcore Counter-Strike 2.

But that's also a bit boring, isn't it? "Jack of all trades, master of none", perhaps? Whatever you think yourself, it's fun - and nice, too - that manufacturers like BenQ want to take a more specific approach. Their Zowie XL2586X+ is a bit of a different kettle of fish, to put it mildly, as it's solely focused on offering the most responsive display experience possible, for the most competition-focused user imaginable. And that comes at the expense of... well, almost everything else.

The screen itself is rather unremarkable. The stand doesn't take up nearly as much space, and if you didn't have the "blinders" on - which help with shielding and focus for the most competition-focused users - you wouldn't immediately guess that this was a dedicated esports monitor. But with all that black plastic, you wouldn't have guessed it costs £1,100 either...

There's 155 millimetres of height adjustment, a tilt range of -5 to 35 degrees and a 45-degree swivel to either side. In addition to these screen flaps, there is also an S Switch controller, which lets you quickly switch between dedicated modes and is a nice little addition that significantly improves user-friendliness. On the back, you have three HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 and a 3.5mm jack.

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The display itself is 24.1 inches and uses a newly developed Fast TN panel with BenQ's own DyAc 2 image processing technology. The idea is both to increase responsiveness via DyAc 2's dual backlight, but also to offer more accurate colours than standard TN panels, which are notoriously known for being... well, poor. This means you actually get 100% sRGB colour coverage and around 95% DCI-P3, which isn't bad at all for a TN panel.

It's only 1920x1080p, but in return you get a full 600Hz, and that's a lot. So even though the brightness is just 320 nits across the board, and the contrast ratio is 1000:1, it's in responsiveness and, in particular, clarity that the XL2586X+ excels. Opinions are divided on whether TN panels are really that superior, even for these very esports-specific disciplines, but it's clear to see in use that there's significantly less blurring here, as the sharpness is simply sublime.

But, and there is a big but here. This monitor will set you back £1,100. That is a lot of money. It is so much that it is worth mentioning that you can currently get an Asus ROG Swift PG27AQWP, an OLED monitor in 1440p that can switch between 540Hz in 1440p and 720Hz in HD (i.e. the same 1080p resolution as the XL2586X+), and which offers higher brightness, better colour accuracy and a larger screen area... for around £150 less.

DyAc 2 is very, very impressive. All in all, the "smoothness" achieved here is truly spectacular. But you really, really do pay a lot for a monitor that dedicates itself so completely to this one task that it feels unfair they charge so much for it. There's no HDR, the colour reproduction is only reliable, and whilst esports players might love the smaller screen area, it also limits its usability.

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I can easily recommend this monitor simply on the basis that it excels at the one thing it sets out to do well. But at the same time, we live in a world where this exclusivity ought to be reflected in the price, and this is where BenQ has got it wrong.