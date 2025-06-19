BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2

Last year, we reviewed BenQ's ScreenBar Halo, a monitor light that claimed to make you sharper and more focused when working, while also being easier on the eyes. As we wrote in our review, it was difficult to either legitimise or disprove this claim based on limited use in connection with the review. In other words, whether ScreenBar Halo can make you more focused or protect your eyes is difficult to determine.

Now ScreenBar Halo 2 has arrived, and although it is extremely easy to recommend this gadget for simple, effective lighting of your home office, BenQ now also believes they have a little more empirical evidence to prove that it can do this or that.

So what is it? BenQ says in their press material that they have collaborated with the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology and the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America to ensure that both the front-facing and rear-facing lamps create a gentle environment, and that the lighting helps to create the best conditions for those who perform colour-critical work.

So there is a lot more research behind it, legitimate collaborations, but we are still pretty much where we started. A mounted lamp cannot make your monitor more colour accurate, nor can it reduce the amount of blue light from an LED-based monitor at all. What BenQ has achieved this time around is that the ScreenBar Halo can decode and fine-tune the lighting conditions so that the harmful light that can irritate the eyes is adjusted, but this can be done in a way with careful lighting around your workstation in general.

Again, we cannot deny that a ScreenBar Halo can improve filmmakers' ability to judge and edit colour-critical work, but neither can we give it our seal of approval without actual independent confirmation, which is still not available.

That said, the ScreenBar Halo 2 is perhaps the coolest desk lighting you could dream of, and on that basis, we have no qualms about recommending it.

Firstly, the rear-facing lamp, which is mounted at the back and designed to create a cascade of light on the wall behind your workstation, has been redesigned. BenQ's new ASYM technology has created a so-called "triple-curvature backlight", which BenQ says can be 423% sharper than before. What this means in practice is that this lamp really shines through, making the ScreenBar Halo 2 the only thing you need to light up your workplace in a super stylish way.

They have also redesigned the small wireless control unit to make it more responsive, tactile, and solidly assembled. You can adjust both brightness and temperature from 2700K to 6500K. This means that the light can look much more natural and tailored to the rest of the lighting in the room, and when the setting is made via this stylish little command module, you can easily adjust it whenever you want.

With ScreenBar Halo 2, BenQ has once again delivered a lamp that really lights up any workstation (pun intended), and although it is impossible to verify the claims about health or work efficiency, this is simply a great lamp and, in a way, worth the price for that reason alone.