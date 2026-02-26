Benn vs. Prograis: co-main event announced for the fight between Fury and Makhmudov

HQ

A new boxing fight has been announced as co-main event on the Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbenk Makhmudov card on April 11, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a fight that will be broadcast worldwide on Netflix: Conor Benn will fight Regis Prograis.

Benn, 29-year-old boxer from London, hold a record of 24 wins, 14 by KO, and only one defeat in the welterweight, light-middleweight and middleweight, and recently made headlines when he left Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and join Zuffa, a new boxing promotion company launched in June 2025, founded by run by UFC CEO Dana White, which started with the fight in September 2025 between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford.

Regis Prograis is a 37-year-old American boxer who has held the WBA and WBC titles in super lightweight, with a record of 30 victores, 24 KO and 3 losses.

The fight between Benn and Prograis will preced the long anticipated match between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov, with potentially the future WBO heavyweight champion on the line.