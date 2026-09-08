Benjamin Netanyahu was warned about a Hamas attack before October 7 but did nothing, according to Israeli report

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Benjamin Netanyahu knew about an impending attack by Hamas in Israel, the one that resulted in the October 7, 2023 massacre, but did nothing to stop it or prevent it. That's according to a scoop by Israeli outlet Haaretz, claiming that the Israeli Prime Minister had been warned by the United Arab Emirates president Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan a week and a half before the attacks, and the head of Egyptian intelligence, but did nothing to prevent the massacre.

The information came to Bin Zayed from a former Palestinian official, who had been warned by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (who was later killed by Israel) of an operation described as an "earthquake" (via El País).

The Palestinian passed the information to an Emirati advisor who told the President Bin Zayed, who then told Netanyahu in a 45-minute phone call, in which Netanyahu said that he had the situation under control, and did not pass the information to Israeli security officials.

Since the Abraham Accords in 2020, Israel and UAE have normalised diplomatic relationships, and Bin Zayed expressed to Netanyahu that Sinwar's warning could destabilise the Middle East and undermine the accords.

According to Haaretz, Netanyahu's office received a similar warning by then-Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel about "something unusual" being prepared by Hamas.

Haaretz's investigation is part of a book, Hostages: 843 Days of Abandonment

The scoop has been reported by journalists Shlomi Eldar and Ruti Yuval, who have published a book on their investigation, titled Hostages: 843 Days of Abandonment, based on dozens of sources in Israel and the rest of the world, as well as recordings, internal documents and correspondence.

The October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas killed 1,221 people and 251 Israeli hostages were taken, of which 44 are confirmed dead. It kickstarted a massive counter-offensive against Gaza, that has killed over 73,000 people, including over 20,000 children, and decimated the Gaza strip, resulting in Israel tightening its control on colonized territories in Gaza and the West Bank, and with the conflict extending to Lebanon.

Mora than 1,300 Palestinian have been killed since the truce signed in October 2025.