Benjamin Netanyahu reveals he underwent treatment for prostate cancer

HQ

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed that he has successfully recovered from an early-stage of malignant prostate cancer. The 76-year-old announced it on Friday on social media, as his annual medical report was released, and said that the cancer has been removed and radiation therapy left no trace of it, with no spread or metastases.

Netanyahu, who was first operated of his prostate in 2024 due to an urinary infection, said that he is healthy and in excellent physical condition, but requested to delay the publication of the medical report by two months, not "at the height of the war", to "not allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel".

In his social media post, the longest-serving Israeli Prime Minister said that he was told by doctors that it was possible to leave it be and live with it under monitoring, but "when I'm given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level."

Several rumours that Netanyahu had died during the early days of the war with Iran circulated, and Netanyahu posted a video of himself in a café as a proof of life.