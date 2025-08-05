Benjamin Netanyahu is determined to take the entire Gaza Strip

HQ

According to Israeli media The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel, the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a decision to give an order to take the entire Gaza Strip. The news was reported by Finnish YLE.

This upcoming occupation also includes areas where the remaining hostages are being held. The Prime Minister's Office delivered a message to IDF's Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, and the message was quite blunt and clear.

"If this does not suit you, then you should resign."

It was also told in Tuesday morning, that there will be an urgent meeting about Gaza and the remaining hostages, detailing that "the prime minister is considering all available options regarding the next steps."

Hamas has made a statement about reports of incoming Israeli occupation. In short, it will not affect their decisions.

"Israel's threats are repetitive, worthless, and have no influence on our decisions."