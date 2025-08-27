Sports
Benfica reaches Champions League: all 36 confirmed teams for league phase
The draw takes place on Thursday, August 28, at 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST in the UK.
The Champions League qualifying phase has been completed, and we now know all the 36 teams that will take part in the competition. The draw will take place on Thursday, at 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST, in Monaco, but before that, the last four participants, were confirmed after the matches on Wednesday.
- Qarabağ 2-3 Ferencváros (aggregate 5-4)
- Copenhagen 2-0 Basel (aggregate 3-1)
- Benfica 1-0 Fenerbahçe (aggregate 1-0)
- Club Brugge 6-0 Rangers (aggregate 9-1)
All teams qualified for Champions League 2025/26
Adding those four teams, this is the list of 36 teams from 16 countries, including some surprises, that will place the League Phase, with eight games taking place between September 16-18 to January 28.
- England: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur
- Italy: Napoli, Inter, Atalanta, Juventus
- Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club, Villarreal
- Germany: Bayern München, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Dortmund
- France: Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Monaco
- Netherlands: PSV, Ajax
- Portugal: Sporting CP, Benfica
- Belgium: Union Saint-Gilloise, Club Brugge
- Türkiye: Galatasaray
- Denmark: Copenhagen
- Czechia: Slavia Praha
- Greece: Olympiacos
- Azerbaijan: Qarabağ FK
- Norway: Bodø/Glimt
- Cyprus: Pafos
- Kazakhstan: Kairat
- Matchday 1: 16-18 September 2025
- Matchday 2: 30 September-1 October 2025
- Matchday 3: 21/22 October 2025
- Matchday 4: 4/5 November 2025
- Matchday 5: 25/26 November 2025
- Matchday 6: 9/10 December 2025
- Matchday 7: 20/21 January 2026
- Matchday 8: 28 January 2026
Dates for Champions League games in the league phase
The games will take place in the following dates:
