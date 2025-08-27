Benfica reaches Champions League: all 36 confirmed teams for league phase

HQ

The Champions League qualifying phase has been completed, and we now know all the 36 teams that will take part in the competition. The draw will take place on Thursday, at 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST, in Monaco, but before that, the last four participants, were confirmed after the matches on Wednesday.



Qarabağ 2-3 Ferencváros (aggregate 5-4)



Copenhagen 2-0 Basel (aggregate 3-1)



Benfica 1-0 Fenerbahçe (aggregate 1-0)



Club Brugge 6-0 Rangers (aggregate 9-1)



All teams qualified for Champions League 2025/26

Adding those four teams, this is the list of 36 teams from 16 countries, including some surprises, that will place the League Phase, with eight games taking place between September 16-18 to January 28.