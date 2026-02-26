Benfica player criticised and insulted for talking to Vinícius... and Prestianni likes it

HQ

Sidny Lopes Cabral, 23-year-old right-back at Benfica, has been criticised by fans after apparently asking Vinícius Jr. to exchange jerseys after the Real Madrid-Benfica match on Wednesday, which Madrid won 2-1, qualifying for Champions League round of 16. Cameras caught the moment in which the Benfica player asks Vinícius something, covering his mouth. Then, Vinícius points seemingly to the dressing room.

Comments from Benfica fans criticise that moment, and even a post from portalbenfiquista, a fan account on Instagram, devoted an entire post to the moment: "We've all been killing ourselves over that crying, lying baby, and the game barely over, the first thing you do is ask for his jersey".

Most of the comments of the post are pretty aggressive, saying "He shouldn't bother coming back, he should stay in Madrid", "Get out of Benfica, go away", or "Stay in Madrid, since you want that crybaby's shirt so badly!".

And while Gianluca Prestianni, the player who allegedly insulted Vinícius last week, calling him monkey, and is facing a big sanction by UEFA, did not comment on the post, Prestianni was caught giving a "like" to the post in which they criticised his teammate.