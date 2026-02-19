Benfica legend Luisão called "monkey, Judas" after backing compatriot Vinícius

HQ

The incidents during the Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid last Tuesday, in which Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni allegedly insulted Vinícius, calling him "monkey", had a lot of reactions, including many messages of support to Vinícius, from pundits like Thierry Henry, the FIFA president Gianni Infantino and even the Brazilian Football Confederation.

While UEFA continues their investigation, Benfica categorically denies that Prestianni used racist slur against the player. However, not everyone related from Benfica thinks the same, and Luisão, club legend and former Benfica captain, publicly backed his compatriot Vinícius... which resulted in insults from Benfica fans, calling him traitor.

On Wednesday, Luisão wrote that Prestianni had lied when he denied insulting Vinícius, said it was racist and that he was ashamed.

"This jersey is too big. I love Benfica. It's my second skin. You must be worthy of wearing this sacred jersey. This text makes it worse. Prestianni's post makes it worse because it's a lie. In soccer you win with courage and fighting spirit. It was racist. I'm ashamed of that".

Some users argued with him, and Luisão wrote a second post, saying that "I defend the club and I have experience; I know what I'm talking about. I don't judge anyone. I think Benfica is too big to get involved in this, whether it's true or not. From my experience, I know it's true".

Luisão also receives racist insults for backing Vinícius, thinks he is a hero

One day later, speaking in ESPN Brazil, he denounced that he has suffered harassment due to his defence to the Real Madrid player, and many were racist: "I was insulted on social media, called a monkey, a Judas, and told I'd never set foot in Benfica's stadium again," lamented the Brazilian, who insisted that "the Benfica jersey is like a second skin to me."

Luisão called Vinícius a hero for his fight against racism, and hoped that "Europe, being a role model, will also be one against racism": "This saddens me, especially when we're taking a stand on something as serious as racism... that's why I believe Vinicius is a hero and a role model in the fight against prejudice, against racism".

Ânderson Luís da Silva, or Luisão, started his career at Juventus-SP in Brazil, but went on to play most of his career at Benfica, between 2003 and 2018, appearing in 538 matches, being captain in 414 of them, and winning 20 domestic titles.