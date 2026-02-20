Benfica fires back at Real Madrid and denounces Valverde of violent conduct

HQ

While UEFA investigates if Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni insulted Vinícius and called him "monkey", the Portuguese club has decided to denounced Real Madrid on another incident: they claim that Real Madrid player Fede Valverde committed an aggression against Samuel Dahl, and neither the referee François Letexier nor VAR intervened.

They claim that, in the 83rd minute, Valverde slapped Dahl, an action that should have been a red card, according to the club, even if the punch didn't make contact.

Now, UEFA will have to determine Valverde engaged in violent conduct, and if Prestianni engaged in discriminatory behaviour against Vinícius. As pointed out by AS, if UEFA sides with Benfica, it would discredit the referee and VAR, so a decision won't be made lightly.

Two investigations and only five days before the second leg of the Champions League play-off, on Wednesday, February 25, when Benfica will visit the Bernabéu in Madrid.