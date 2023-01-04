Benedict Cumberbatch's family could be hit with historical slavery reparations

HQ

The Cumberbatch family (including Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch) could be facing reparations tied to the family's prior historical links to the slave trade in Barbados. This comes as top officials on the island are continuing to work to seek reparations from families that benefited from slavery on the island centuries ago, as The Telegraph reports.

For the Cumberbatch's, this claim comes as Joshua Cumberbatch (Benedict's seventh great-grandfather) has been described to own the Cleland plantation in the north of Barbados in 1728, which was said to be home to 250 slaves until slavery was abolished a century later.

As of right now, when asked if the Cumberbatch family will be named as one of the families that will need to pay reparations, officials of Barbados have simply stated: "This is at the earliest stages. We are just beginning. A lot of this history is only really now coming to light."

It should be added that Barbados officials have said that living relatives should not be blamed for the actions of their distant relatives, even if reparations are ultimately pushed for.