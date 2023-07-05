Benedict Cumberbatch will film new scenes as Doctor Strange next year

Benedict Cumberbatch has confirmed that he'll be returning to Marvel to film new scenes as Doctor Strange next year.

These scenes are for an undisclosed Marvel movie, but considering that Doctor Strange is often associated with the biggest threats in the MCU, it could be these scenes will truly lead us into the next phase of the Avengers movies.

Until we learn anything more, we're just going to have to speculate on what Marvel has cooking for Doctor Strange.

Are you excited to see the return of the Sorcerer Supreme?