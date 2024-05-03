Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a desperate father in Netflix's Eric

Netflix has a few quite high-profile shows and films making their debut this month. Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted lands on the streamer today, Jennifer Lopez's Atlas debuts in a few weeks, and at the end of the month, Benedict Cumberbatch will be leading the crime-drama series Eric.

This show follows a father who is desperately attempting to find his nine-year-old son who disappeared on the way to school one morning. Needless to say, it's quite a heavy drama series, one that will check in and touch on various emotionally complex manners and topics.

The synopsis for the series states: "ERIC is the story of a desperate father and tenacious cop battling their own demons on the vibrant, dangerous streets of 1980s NYC, in a race to bring home a missing boy."

Eric will be debuting on Netflix on May 30, 2024, and you can see a first trailer for the film below.