Benedict Cumberbatch isn't ready to hang up his Cloak

HQ

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) moves forward without key figures like Iron Man and Captain America, Doctor Strange remains a central character in upcoming storylines. Benedict Cumberbatch, who has portrayed the iconic sorcerer since 2016, recently shared his thoughts on his character's journey and teased what's next for Doctor Strange.

After his dramatic appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch has talked at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival about the iconic sorcerer's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit theaters in 2026.

Cumberbatch shared his excitement about returning to the role, particularly with the opportunity to work once again with the Russo brothers, the directors behind Avengers: Endgame. He also teased the intriguing prospect of Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom, alongside Chris Evans, in the upcoming film.

Avengers: Doomsday promises to bring some exciting developments, especially as the MCU ventures into Phase 6. With Doctor Strange's storyline still open after Multiverse of Madness, fans are eager to see how his character evolves. As for Cumberbatch, he's eager to dive deeper into the complexities of Doctor Strange, particularly exploring the costs of his pursuit for control—a theme that has shaped the character since his first appearance.

Will Avengers: Doomsday be the perfect setting for Doctor Strange's next chapter? Fans will have to wait until 2026 to find out.