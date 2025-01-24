Benedict Cumberbatch does not rule out a return as Sherlock

From 2010 to 2017, Sherlock was one of the top shows on TV and Benedict Cumberbatch was a hit as the titular character. Ever since the show went off the air, fans have been hoping to see it return in some form and in an interview with Variety, Cumberbatch says that he is not ruling out a return. However, he also mentions that the show would have to be "better than ever before" to justify it.

"It would take it to be better than it ever was. You leave them or yourselves wanting more. There's always that itch to scratch, but I think it would have to be the superlative version of what we've already achieved."

Would you like to see Cumberbatch back in the role of Sherlock?