Bend Studio makes virtually all its contract workers leave the company

Two weeks ago we reported that Sony was shutting down two major live service projects, a God of War-related one developed by Bluepoint and a secret one developed by Bend. While many in our comments section said they were tired of the live service model and therefore didn't mourn the development at all, many also worried about studio closures and/or layoffs.

Fortunately, both developers are still around, but unfortunately the fears of layoffs have proven to be true. Game Developer reports that a former Bend employee now says that management "made the decision to prematurely rescind all ongoing contracts except for a select few that will be hired full time".

This makes it sound like there may unfortunately be quite a few people who will now be without jobs due to management's poor decision. How do you think this has been handled?