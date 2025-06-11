Bend Studio lays off around 30% of its employees

Dansk
New day, new redundancies are on the move as we can now ascertain via the highly accomplished industry veteran Jason Schreier that PlayStation-owned Bend Studio has lost around 40 employees which is almost a third of their total staff.
Or as Jason Schreier himself reports:
"Sony's Bend studio, which cancelled a live-service game earlier this year, is laying off 30% of staff today (around 40 people), Bloomberg News has learned. The studio has been spinning up a new project following the cancellation."
This comes in the wake of their live service game being cancelled earlier this year and Bend trying to get a new title off the ground instead. What happens with that now remains to be seen.
What do you think about the future of Bend Studios?