Bend Studio lays off around 30% of its employees

New day, new redundancies are on the move as we can now ascertain via the highly accomplished industry veteran Jason Schreier that PlayStation-owned Bend Studio has lost around 40 employees which is almost a third of their total staff.

Or as Jason Schreier himself reports:

"Sony's Bend studio, which cancelled a live-service game earlier this year, is laying off 30% of staff today (around 40 people), Bloomberg News has learned. The studio has been spinning up a new project following the cancellation."

This comes in the wake of their live service game being cancelled earlier this year and Bend trying to get a new title off the ground instead. What happens with that now remains to be seen.

