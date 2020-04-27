Bend Studio celebrates Days Gone's first birthday

A year ago (well, technically a year and a day ago at this very moment), Bend Studio released the anticipated post-apocalyptic action-adventure Days Gone and to celebrate the game's first birthday, the developer shared some fun statistics on its official Twitter account stating; "A year ago, players took their first ride on the Broken Road. Thanks for sharing all the great memories you've had in #DaysGone and amazing photo mode screenshots! We love all of you!". It was revealed that 45 million hordes have been cleared in the 200 million hours played. Take a look at the full statistics sheet below.

We wish Days Gone a happy belated birthday.