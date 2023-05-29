Bend Studio animator suggests he could be the next Xbox CEO

HQ

We assume it's all some sort of a joke, but according to the Bend Studio (Days Gone) animator Robert Morrison - we might have a clue who will be the next CEO of Xbox the day Phil Spencer decides to step down. And according to Morrison, the answer is... Morrison.

Out of the blue, he tweeted "Rumor: Robert Morrison to become the new CEO of Xbox", while also sharing a dapper image of himself. While Spencer will undoubtedly leave his position at some point, we believe the replacement will probably come from the Xbox team or other parts of Microsoft rather than straight from a Sony owned developer.

Do you have someone in particular you think would be a great fit to lead Xbox in the future?

