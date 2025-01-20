Bend Studio and Bluepoint found out about project cancellations when we did

HQ

Last week, we reported that Sony had taken a hatchet to its upcoming live-service projects, cancelling the works of Bend Studio and Bluepoint, the latter of which was working on a God of War live-service game. Apparently, it seems that the studios were just as surprised as us to find out this information.

This comes from Jeff Grubb's Game Mess Mornings podcast, where he says he dug a little deeper into what happened with the project cancellations, and found out that the studios knew as little as us. He also said that they're not sure what their next projects will be, and will likely have to pitch to Sony.

Grubb also explained that this pitching process could be rather tricky, as Sony has found out this year that making a profit isn't as simple as cranking out a live-service title with a beloved IP or studio. Instead, Bluepoint and Bend Studio will have to go back to the drawing board.

Luckily, with the talent available at both studios, we're sure they'll be able to come up with something exciting in the future.