Bend it Like Beckham director is working on a sequel to the film

It has been over 20 years since Bend it Like Beckham debuted, seeing Keira Knightey, Parminder Nagra, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers leading the cast of this football film. While many might have looked at this lengthy wait and assumed that there will never be a follow-up to the sports movie, this is no longer looking to be the case.

Metro UK has spoken with director of Bend it Like Beckham, Gurinder Chadha, and she has confirmed that thanks to the recent surge of interest in women's football following the women's World Cup, she has begun work on a sequel to the film.

Chadha stated: "I never really wanted to make a sequel to the film because I just thought the way Parminder and Keira played it, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Archie Panjabi, I could never really follow that up and create that same magic in the same way.

"But with the recent success of football, I just feel like I'm starting to percolate an idea for a possible sequel of some kind."

There's no mention as to whether the movie will look to bring back the original's stars in cameo or bigger roles, but no doubt fans of the 2002 film would be interested in seeing Knightley, Nagra, Rhys Meyers, and more back in this follow-up.