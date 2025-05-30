Ben Stiller teases that Severance spinoffs could happen in the future

HQ

While there are likely to be some clashing thoughts for fans about franchising a show like Severance, considering its immense popularity as Apple TV+'s leading series, it's likely we're going to see more of innies and outies in the near future, outside of the main timeline.

Speaking with Variety, Ben Stiller revealed that he already has a couple of ideas that could turn into spinoff series. "There are two specific ideas — that I won't tell you — that we've talked about internally as possible spinoff ideas."

Stiller describes these ideas as "nascent" at Apple, meaning they are nowhere near ready to be shown off yet. In terms of other ways we could see more Severance, Stiller believes it would be a great video game. Severance star Adam Scott agreed, saying: "I think it lends itself to one." Merchandise might also be on the cards in the future.