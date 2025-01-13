Ben Stiller reveals when Severance will end

HQ

With Severance Season 2's release date looming, it seems that some are already wondering about how the show will come to an end, and whether we'll be seeing another season drop at some point. Ben Stiller has answers to both, as he ensures us Severance has a future.

"You have a responsibility to the audience that you're going somewhere with it," Stiller told Collider in a recent interview. "That's always been a part of it for us, really understanding where it's heading to, and Apple's been really supportive of that and been sensitive to what the story is and not saying, 'Okay, this is something that has to keep going as long as it's successful.' It should go as long as the story goes, and that's something we have an idea of, and we're working towards as we're starting up our Season 3 work."

Stiller remains tight-lipped about the future of the characters and storylines in Severance Season 3. After all, we've not even seen the second season yet. But, so long as the show's quality remains, we can imagine that the momentum won't slow anytime soon, and no matter what happens, we'll all be chomping at the bit to see what's next.

Severance Season 2 premieres on the 17th of January on Apple TV+.