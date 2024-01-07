Ben Stiller on Severance Season 2: "We're working on it"

Severance landed on Apple TV+ back in early 2022 and took the world by storm. This led to the series rather quickly getting a greenlight for a follow-up season, one that started production in late 2022, all before having to stop due to the lengthy Hollywood strikes. Now that the strikes are over, and have been for a while, and considering we're in 2024, the year many expect the second season to debut, Apple has published a post on X that has driven fans into a frenzy.

The post is simply a picture of Adam Scott's Mark, and the picture led many to wonder whether we'd be receiving some significant news on the show soon. To this end, one fan asked executive producer Ben Stiller this very question, to which he replied:

"We're working on it."

Apple TV+ has a massive list of shows expected to make their return in 2024, including additional seasons of Shrinking, Slow Horses, Bad Sisters, Mythic Quest, and more, all capable of returning in this calendar year.