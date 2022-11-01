Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War: Ragnarök

Ben Stiller, LeBron James, and John Travolta share their love of being a parent in new God of War: Ragnarök trailer

The trio channel their inner Kratos in this daft marketing gag.

It's becoming increasingly common to see major celebrities, athletes, and so, all involved in the gaming industry as of late. Between the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II trailer that seemed to have everyone and your nan in it, to Brie Larson's many Nintendo Switch adverts, celebs from all walks of life are becoming involved in some way.

And now Sony and Santa Monica Studio are getting into this trend as well, as they've instated the help of Ben Stiller, LeBron James, and John Travolta, and their respective children, to create a new marketing advert gag, where the three celebs each talk about how Kratos helped them connect with their kids and become better parents.

Needless to say, it's really dumb but it's also funny and memorable, so be sure to check it out below, and also don't forget to check out God of War: Ragnarök when it drops next week, on November 9.

God of War: Ragnarök

