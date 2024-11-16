Ben Stiller is returning for Happy Gilmore 2

HQ

It's been almost 30 years since Happy Gilmore arrived in cinemas in 1996, and next year, just ahead of the 30th anniversary, we're expecting the currently in production sequel, Happy Gilmore 2 to debut on Netflix. While we know for a fact that Adam Sandler will be back as the titular ice hockey turned golfer, and that Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will return as Virginia Venit and Shooter McGavin, respectively, another big name is seemingly set for a return too.

The twisted and cruel care home manager Hal, played by Ben Stiller, is seemingly set to appear in Happy Gilmore 2 as well. This hasn't been confirmed by Netflix, but Variety has published a report that shows an image of Stiller in character as an aged-up version of Hal, sporting grey hair, his signature handlebar moustache, an earring, and yellow-tinted glasses. Whether he'll still be tormenting and profiting from the elderly in this sequel is unclear however.

For those interested, this won't actually be the first time that Stiller has suited up as Hal since the original 1996 film, as he also appeared as the character in the silly Netflix Halloween movie, Hubie Halloween.

There is no release date in mind for Happy Gilmore 2 yet, but since filming will likely be completed or mostly complete before the end of the year, a 2025 premiere doesn't seem out of the question.