Ben Stiller does not apologise for Tropic Thunder

Ben Stiller is proud of Tropic Thunder and he stands by it, the film was already controversial at the time for several reasons and today it would probably never have been greenlit. What many people still don't understand is that the film was largely a parody of actors doing anything to win awards. But that satire didn't quite reach the masses.

Most recently, someone tweeted to Ben Stiller that he should stop apologising for Tropic Thunder, but by his own admission he never did. Something he also elaborated in his tweet.

"I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. Don't know who told you that. It's always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it."

Even Robert Downey Jr, who wore blackface in the film, has previously come out to defend it and his role in Tropic Thunder.

